In reviewing final unofficial results of Sierra County’s local election Wednesday morning, November 3, as recorded on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s official website (sos.state.nm.us), voter decisions reported by the Sentinel Tuesday evening were confirmed. The reported results will remain unofficial until Sierra County Commissioners formally canvass the election’s tallies during the board’s upcoming regular meeting Tuesday, November 9.
Wednesday morning’s tallies did, however, clarify a close race in the Village of Williamsburg. In the position-one race, which was seeking to seat two trustees from the top two of three candidates, incumbent trustee William N. Frazier II ultimately emerged with 34-percent of the ballots cast, outpacing Kell A.E.Took.
Alongside front runner Misty Gwen Gustin, who will begin her first term with the board, Frazier will now also return for a renewed four-year term. Village voters also confirmed the reelection of current mayor pro-tem Majorie Powey to fulfill a two year trustee post and long time municipal court judge Carol Woods.
•The City of Truth or Consequences will be welcoming first time commissioners Destiny Mitchell and Merry Jo Fahl to begin four year terms, while also welcoming back former commissioner Rolf Hechler to fulfill the final two years remaining in the term of former commissioner Randall Aragon.
•The City of Elephant Butte’s voters selected Philip Ward Mortensen to serve as the community’s new first term mayor, while also returning current mayor Edna Trager and interim commissioner Cathy Harmon to the board for renewed four-year terms and current mayor pro-tem Kim Skinner to fulfill a two year post.
•The Truth or Consequences School Board will be welcoming back incumbent board member Christine LaFont, alongside two new first term members Jaime Sweeney and Mark Hedge. School district authorities also gained voter support for a renewal of the two-dollar capital improvement mill levy, which supports ongoing development.
•Confirming two unopposed positions, voters welcomed Sierra Soil & Water Conservation Board Supervisors Jennie Bierner and Ronald Woolf, and selected Casey McGuire to serve as an At-Large Supervisor for the Caballo Soil & Water District Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.