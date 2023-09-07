The presence of contractors dismantling the long standing swing set at Truth or Consequences’ Ralph Edwards Park Tuesday, September 5, was a clear sign that the long anticipated installation of a new gazebo, playground and exercise equipment for will soon be realized.
Community Services Director OJ Hechler confirmed a crew with Lynn’s Landscape was handling preparations for the new installations, and said he was expecting crew members with Rio Rancho-based BCL Enterprises to be on site by week’s end to begin advancing the project.
As previously reported, this phase of planned park improvements will include the installation of entirely new playground equipment, the addition of a new array of exercise equipment and the long awaited assembly of the park’s new gazebo centerpiece.
•At the same time, city crews are awaiting completion of design revisions to effect an anticipated expansion of the municipal golf course’s disc golf venue. As recently reported, golf course officials have received the materials to assemble and install 18 new basket/holes, which will expand T-or-C’s disc golf course to a full 36 holes. Already on the map for disc golfers throughout the region, this anticipated upgrade stands to give T-or-C the only dual course venue in New Mexico, assuring a further attractiveness for both new and avid disc golf players, as well as providing opportunity for the city to host future tournaments and regional events.
STAGECOACH PARK
While T-or-C officials look to advance the aforementioned upgrades, municipal leaders with the Village of Williamsburg are also continuing to seek funding for further improvements to the municipality’s Stagecoach Park.
As previously reported, village authorities applied a recent legislative appropriation to complete a series of planned upgrades for the park. Included in these improvements were a resurfacing of the facility’s basketball and tennis court, the latter of which was striped to accommodate Pickleball play. Village officials’ also modified vehicle movement within the park with the installation of a new traffic control gate, and further bolstered the facility’s attractiveness with the construction of a new dog park.
Expressing pleasure with the realization of these long anticipated improvements, mayor Deb Stubblefield said village authorities were still eyeing a number of other planned upgrades, as well as future projects to further enhance Stagecoach Park.
In the near term, village officials will be moving forward with a renovation of the facility’s walking path, and will also be advancing the installation of a new parking area.
The mayor said another primary goal, slated to be addressed in the near term, would be the installation of ample shade structures for the new dog park.
Stubblefield further acknowledged that administrative efforts were currently focused on gathering information for the possible installation of a splash pad feature. Pointing out how there are no such facilities currently available for the younger set anywhere in Sierra County, the mayor said village leaders would love to be able to include such an attraction, but stressed a need to first gather and assess information pertaining to operational costs, insurance and all other requirements for such a project.
