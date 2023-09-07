The presence of contractors dismantling the long standing swing set at Truth or Consequences’ Ralph Edwards Park Tuesday, September 5, was a clear sign that the long anticipated installation of a new gazebo, playground and exercise equipment for  will soon be realized. 

Community Services Director OJ Hechler confirmed a crew with Lynn’s Landscape was handling preparations for the new installations, and said he was expecting crew members with Rio Rancho-based BCL Enterprises to be on site by week’s end to begin advancing the project.

