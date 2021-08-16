Members of Truth or Consequences’ Public Utility Advisory Board gathered for a regular meeting Monday evening, August 16. The evening’s agenda included two new proposals, which outlined a potential customer incentive program for the development of gray water treatment systems, and a seasonal trash pickup program. The agenda also included discussion concerning a utility forgiveness program relating to uncontrollable water main failures, which was originally approved by the PUAB and forwarded to the city commission in 2019.
In discussion of the proposed gray water incentive program and seasonal trash pickup program, board members quickly found a need for additional and/or more detailed information, which ultimately led to a postponement of both issues until the advisory board’s next regular meeting in September.
In review of the previously approved utility forgiveness program, it was noted how this issue apparently stalled during the previous city manager’s term and was being revisited in hopes of resubmitting the proposal to city commissioners.
City clerk Angela Torres told the PUAB that this measure would first have to be formally submitted as a resolution, before it could be advanced to the commission. With this point acknowledged, chairman George Szigeti said steps would be taken to formalize the proposal into a resolution, and indicated the measure would then again be submitted to city leaders.
•During staff reports, city manager Bruce Swingle pointed out a recent concern that arose over a billing increase noted by a commercial customer, which occurred after changeover to a new AMI smart metering system. He said a multiplier error was ultimately found to have existed in the original (43 year-old) commercial metering system. In this case Swingle said the error favored the customer, but pointed out how it entailed a significant cost for the city. He suggested a professional audit might be necessary to better assure all around accuracy and urged board members to aid the administration in this regard.
