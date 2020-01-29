Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get online access
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 year $39
|$39.00
|for 365 days
|6 months $25
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|3 months $15
|$15.00
|for 90 days
|1 week $2
|$2.00
|for 7 days
To celebrate the launch of our new website, we're offering for a limited time a combination print and online subscription at a discounted price of $50
Already have an online subscription? Use this service to link your account.
Get the Sentinel delivered to your home or mailbox! Provide your delivery address.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:59 AM
Sunset: 05:38:34 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:21 AM
Sunset: 05:39:32 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: NNE @ 15mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:41 AM
Sunset: 05:40:30 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:01 AM
Sunset: 05:41:28 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:03:18 AM
Sunset: 05:42:26 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SW @ 29mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:02:34 AM
Sunset: 05:43:23 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:01:49 AM
Sunset: 05:44:20 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: NW @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.