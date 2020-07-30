Offering little regard for stresses already testing Sierra County residents, Mother Nature decided to halt regional drought concerns with a heavy dose of monsoon rain Sunday evening, July 26. Ultimately delivering an average of three-inches of precipitation across the county (with one report of over five-inches and other measurements nearing this mark in other locations), the slow moving line of storms quickly filled arroyos and soon after pushed many drainages well beyond their capacities.
Centering most heavily over western Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) and the Village of Williamsburg, runoff from the rain transported a large amount of mud and debris through neighborhoods surrounding the Sierra County Fairgrounds. While temporarily inundating the fairgrounds proper and Albert J. Lyon Event Center, the debris flow crossed South Broadway to the Louis Armijo Sports Complex, where a newly installed baseball field fence was knocked down and other recent field improvements marred.
Water and debris spilling across Broadway toward the Rio Grande also made its way through several residential areas. What quickly became an unrelenting flow forced the evacuation of one T-or-C home adjacent to Williamsburg, and effectively trapped many other residents in their homes until the water eventually began to recede.
Williamsburg Mayor Deb Stubblefield said the water level rose to her front door, but fortunately did not enter the residence. Nearby village residents likely will report similar stories, as piles of debris stood evidence of high water along numerous homes. Village mayor pro-tem Majie Powey said storm flow likely destroyed the contents of two utility and storage sheds on her property. She also reported watching flood waters carrying away her poly cart trash bin, as well as an apparent sewage system overflow.
T-or-C city manager Morris Madrid later confirmed flood waters did damage control equipment necessary for regular operation of the municipal water and wastewater systems, which also serves the residents of Williamsburg. While indicating crews were able to quickly restore overall operations, Madrid said the effected equipment would likely have to be replaced.
T-or-C’s flood prone downtown district once again saw high water, but appeared to have avoided major problems. Meanwhile the city’s ongoing project to renovate Ralph Edwards Park was dealt a severe setback, as runoff submerged most of the facility, including wooden forms and new sidewalks mid-installation.
Aside from the most significant and obvious damage throughout the community, Madrid acknowledged additional reports of numerous roof leaks and water damage at a number of other city facilities.
Facing clean up and repair costs beyond already tight municipal budgets, both the City of T-or-C and Village of Williamsburg each scheduled emergency meetings Wednesday morning, July 29. These sessions respectively focused on completing and approving applications for state and federal assistance to aid in cleanup and restoration costs.
