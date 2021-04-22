With fire season already started in the southwest, the Gila National Forest has information available on-line about air quality. Protecting your health during fire season is always important, and being aware of the conditions outside will help you remain healthy and safer.
The Gila National Forest has two air quality monitors in place, and the ability to place more air quality monitors is ever present. Information on these two monitors is available on-line at the Interagency Real Time Smoke Monitoring website. The website also has excellent information under the header “About Smoke Monitoring/Air Quality Index.” The monitors currently in place are at the Wilderness Ranger District and in the Burros at the volunteer fire department on the Redrock Road, and are USFS 1073 and USFS 1076, respectively.
New Mexico Environmental Public Health Department also has excellent information to ‘Protect your Health During Fires and on Smoky Days’ at https://nmtracking.org/environment/air/FireAndSmoke.html.
For information on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.