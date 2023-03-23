JPG-Public Hearing - 2-3 col w-story.tiff

TRANSFER OKAYED - After postponing consideration of the issue during their previous session, Sierra County Commissioners convened a second public hearing concerning a proposed liquor license transfer Tuesday, March 21. After receiving only one statement of support from county resident Sarah Meyers, commissioners joined in unanimously approving the measure. Tuesday’s regular meeting also included board approval of several agreements securing upgrades for county fire departments and the road department, endorsement of a cooperative road agreement with the US Forest Service, as well as positive reports regarding moisture levels that have greatly reduced wildfire concerns across throughout the region. 

Over the past decade, the regular March meeting of the Sierra County Commission has consistently included a resolution establishing burning restrictions, as springtime winds began drying out the region’s already parched forests and grasslands. While such commission action has become regularly anticipated, precipitation delivered to Sierra County and throughout the Southwest since last summer, along with future forecasts, have significantly changed the outlook for 2023. 

In his report during the Sierra County Commission’s March 21 regular meeting, Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams said at the present time there was no need to implement burning restrictions, due to significant improvement in the area’s overall drought conditions. Noting that last year at this time Sierra County and most of the surrounding region were experiencing extreme to exceptional drought conditions, Williams expressed pleasure in reporting that current drought conditions across the county ranged from none, to an abnormally high rating in some areas. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.