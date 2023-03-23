Over the past decade, the regular March meeting of the Sierra County Commission has consistently included a resolution establishing burning restrictions, as springtime winds began drying out the region’s already parched forests and grasslands. While such commission action has become regularly anticipated, precipitation delivered to Sierra County and throughout the Southwest since last summer, along with future forecasts, have significantly changed the outlook for 2023.
In his report during the Sierra County Commission’s March 21 regular meeting, Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams said at the present time there was no need to implement burning restrictions, due to significant improvement in the area’s overall drought conditions. Noting that last year at this time Sierra County and most of the surrounding region were experiencing extreme to exceptional drought conditions, Williams expressed pleasure in reporting that current drought conditions across the county ranged from none, to an abnormally high rating in some areas.
After reporting how he has observed creeks throughout the Gila Wilderness and adjacent areas flowing freely and an overall saturation of the ground throughout the area, Williams suggested this year is looking good, in relation to annual wildfire concerns. At the same time he acknowledged how the recent rains have created flooding issues and said he and county officials would be taking steps to address such concerns, as weather forecasts promise a much wetter year ahead.
Commissioners were told how meteorologists are now anticipating a shift from the La Nina weather pattern that regularly delivers hot and dry conditions, to an El Niño weather pattern that promises much more precipitation for Sierra County and the entire Southwest US region.
Such weather forecasts, abundant moisture levels and above average snow packs in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado presently have fire officials breathing a bit easier as warmer weather approaches. Williams acknowledged this, but also reminded commissioners how the recent precipitation has resulted in significant growth of grasses and undergrowth, which provide “light and flashy” fuel for wildfire whenever the ground begins to dry. He said county and regional fire authorities would be closely monitoring conditions and were taking steps to assure they are ready to address wildfires that could still be easily sparked.
•Later in the morning’s session commissioners approved a purchase agreement that will deliver a new pumper-tender fire truck to the Caballo Volunteer Fire Department and also endorsed the acquisition of upgraded breathing apparatus for the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department. ESA Williams also confirmed the recent delivery of a new pumper-tender truck to the Monticello Volunteer Fire Department and told board members another new pumper-tender was scheduled to be delivered to the Poverty Creek Volunteer Fire Department in early April.
•The morning’s regular meeting further included a report from US Forest Service’s Black Range District Fire Management Officer Tony James. After acknowledging how last year’s fire season was very taxing and trying for fire authorities and citizens alike, he nonetheless expressed pleasure in the community support that was realized in response to the Black Fire and other regional conflagrations.
Because of present moisture and snow levels throughout the Black Range and Gila Wilderness, James said annual prescribed burning would be scaled back to address a smaller area this year. This stated, he told commissioners that officials in the Silver City area were planning to conduct a prescribed burn in the coming weeks and emphasized that the forest service would be continuing to employ prescribed burns for forest management into the future.
•Returning to a proposed liquor license transfer postponed during their previous meeting, commissioners accepted one statement of support and later in the session joined in unanimously approving the request. This action specifically pertained to the transfer of a Dispenser Liquor License to new proprietors of an establishment in the Winston community.
•Board members unanimously approved a purchase agreement to advance the county road department’s acquisition of a new 57x Western Star Transport Tractor. During his regular report to the board, road superintendent Billy Neeley expressed pleasure in the pending delivery, while also acknowledging the extended processes involved in this planned acquisition. Neeley also gained commission support for the purchase of additional roadway materials that have proven successful in extending a road surface applied in the Las Palomas community.
Neely further reported that efforts to effect roadway repairs in the Hermosa and Chiz communities were moving forward.
•Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the Opioid Remediation Collaborative Joint Powers Agreement, which county attorney Adrian Nance said would open the effort up to wider collaboration among New Mexico’s counties. With this accomplished, board members moved on to appoint county manager Amber Vaughn as the county’s primary representative to this collaborative, and new county administrative assistant Jessica West as the alternative representative.
•The morning’s regular meeting also included board approval of an SWCC water quality and conservation grant, a contract update with the Matthew 25 food pantry and an annual sub-recipient grant agreement for Sheriff’s Department Stonegarden program activities.
•Commission members approved a lease agreement with the City of Truth or Consequences for flood commission office space.
•Board members further joined in unanimously endorsed resolutions affirming the county’s road mileage certification, submission of an application to participate in the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s annual call for project funding, and the correction of a wording transposition in a document pertaining to elected official’s salaries.
•In her regular report to the commission, county manager Vaughn announced that planned pay increases approved for county staff members last year would be fully implemented. She said sufficient funding was present in the budget and indicated county employees would soon be seeing the pay increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.