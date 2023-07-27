Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District has lifted the area closure at Mogollon Box Day Use Area. The public is advised to exercise caution in flood-damaged areas. As a reminder, motorized travel is limited to designated routes. Rock barriers have been installed within the day use area to enforce this restriction.
“There is still work to do at the Mogollon Box area to empty and remove the lower restroom, which was filled with sediment when it became flooded by the Gila River last August,” said Silver City District Ranger, Elizabeth Toney. “However, given the demand for recreational river access, I am reopening the lower portion of the site for public day use.”
The lower restroom is not in service due to river sediment that filled the vault during flooding last year. It is currently closed and locked. It will be emptied and removed due to its location within the Gila River floodplain in the near future. In the meantime, do not relieve yourself behind the closed restroom – this behavior is creating a sanitation concern, which, if continued, could drive a need for re-closure of the area.
The upper restroom is available or visitors can practice proper backcountry bathroom etiquette: travel at least 100 feet away from trails, water sources, and people; dig a cathole, cover your waste, and pack out your toilet paper. Learn more about backcountry bathroom etiquette at Bathroom Etiquette | How to Poop in the Woods - Backpacker.
Repeated flooding of the Mogollon Box area is possible during peak river flows. Flood-prone areas may be temporarily closed for public safety during periods of high hazard.
