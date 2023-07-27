P1050370.jpg

Gila National Forest, Silver City Ranger District has lifted the area closure at Mogollon Box Day Use Area. The public is advised to exercise caution in flood-damaged areas. As a reminder, motorized travel is limited to designated routes. Rock barriers have been installed within the day use area to enforce this restriction.

“There is still work to do at the Mogollon Box area to empty and remove the lower restroom, which was filled with sediment when it became flooded by the Gila River last August,” said Silver City District Ranger, Elizabeth Toney. “However, given the demand for recreational river access, I am reopening the lower portion of the site for public day use.”

