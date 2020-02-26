The first art exhibition at the Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces was held Sunday, Feb. 23. A total of 20 artists from all over New Mexico were selected to exhibit their artwork at this “Art Gala”.
This is the beginning of a campus wide exhibit of art for the patients, clients, staff and the public. It is also their hope to build a Memorial Medical Center Permanent Art Collection.
Dennis Hoy, of Elephant Butte, NM, submitted 10 photographs of his paintings; the committee selected seven of his paintings to be exhibited at the inaugural event.
Hoy said it was a very satisfying experience to have his paintings displayed at the same event that 19 other artists from New Mexico were invited.
Attendance was very large and enthusiasm was high.
