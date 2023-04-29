IMG_7999.JPG
Shortly after the conclusion of Truth or Consequences’ 71st Annual Miss Fiesta Contest Saturday evening, April 29, Miss Fiesta 2023 Aubrie Carter and her royal court posed for their first photos together. Beaming with joyful emotion above, Aubrie was flanked on the left by First Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality, Alie Montoya, and on the right by Second Runner-Up Jazlyn Cates. 

