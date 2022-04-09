The City of Truth or Consequences’ 70th Annual Miss Fiesta was held Saturday, April 9 and crowning the evening’s festivities was the selection of Brooklynn Garcia as Miss Fiesta 2022. Joining Brooklynn on this year’s Fiesta Queen’s Royal Court will be First Runner-Up Jazelyn Cates and Second Runner-Up Kimberly Molsbee.
Prior to the announcing this year’s finalists, Brooklynn Garcia was also named by her sister contestants as Miss Congeniality for 2022.
The evening’s event included all of the traditional components, with participants first joining for an opening musical and dance performance, followed by formal introductions of each contestant, and an impromptu questioning by co-host Cathy Vickers.
