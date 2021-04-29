The Department of Game and Fish is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to the Migratory Game Bird rule.
The proposals are available on the Department’s proposals under consideration webpage.
To gather public comments, one public meeting will be conducted via Zoom. The meeting will be held April 26 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
Or enter the following in your Zoom client:
•Meeting ID: 824 6900 9878
•Passcode: 444544
To join the meeting by phone please dial 1-346-248-7799. You will be prompted to enter the Webinar ID: 824 6900 9878 and Passcode: 444544
Presentation slides will be posted on the Department’s proposals under consideration webpage prior to the meetings so attendees can follow along. If you do not have access to the website to view the presentation, please email DGF-Waterfowl@state.nm.us or call (505) 470-8947 to make arrangements to acquire a copy of the presentation.
Comments on the proposed changes can be provided by mail: New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Attn: Migratory Game Bird Rule Development, P.O. Box 25112, Santa Fe, NM 87504; by email, DGF-Waterfowl@state.nm.us or at the meeting listed above.
