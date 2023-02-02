A female wolf (f2754) has been documented crossing out of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area (MWEPA) north of Interstate 40 in New Mexico.
The wolf is affixed with a radio collar, which is transmitting its movements. The wolf dispersed from its natal pack (Rocky Prairie) at the end of 2022 and was documented crossing the I-40 boundary early this week. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are monitoring the f2754s movements.
Mexican wolves that move outside the MWEPA, including north of I-40, are listed and protected as federally endangered under the Endangered Species Act. Therefore, livestock owners and the public cannot haze or harass wolves north of I-40 without violating the Act, unless the wolf actively poses a threat to human safety.
The Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team has notified private landowners in the area.
Anyone convicted of killing, harming or harassing an endangered Mexican wolf is subject to a fine and/or criminal charges.
