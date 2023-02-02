14908277_1702421310075844_791781778109238592_n.jpg

A female wolf (f2754) has been documented crossing out of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area (MWEPA) north of Interstate 40 in New Mexico.

The wolf is affixed with a radio collar, which is transmitting its movements. The wolf dispersed from its natal pack (Rocky Prairie) at the end of 2022 and was documented crossing the I-40 boundary early this week. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are monitoring the f2754s movements. 

