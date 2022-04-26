As he was completing a presentation to the Sierra Vista Hospital governing board Tuesday afternoon, April 26, a representative for the Newport Health Network medical services firm experienced a health issue. After he collapsed to the floor, governing board members and hospital officials immediately came to the gentleman’s aid, as 911 services were alerted. Fortunately the gentleman regained consciousness and was able to speak with EMS first responders before being transported to the hospital.
•Following this unexpected incident, board members returned to the afternoon’s agenda and moved on to approve a new auditor contract with Washington State based Dingus, Zarecor and Associates. A familiar firm, Dingus, Zarecor and Associates currently provide SVH with cost report services and prior to 2018, engaged in an extended contract with the hospital for audit services.
•In addition to regular reports, the afternoon’s meeting further included board endorsement of an investment agreement with Moreton Capital Markets, LLC, as well as renewal of SVH’s contract with the Sierra Regional Dispatch Authority and an introduction by the management team of the hospital’s newly contracted Virtual Chief Information Officer services.
