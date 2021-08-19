Charles and Betty Lundy-McMath will be celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, August 25, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event will be held at their Rio Rancho home, 3260 Esplanade Circle SE.
Their children include Ellis and wife Vicky McMath, Bill and wife Marianne McMath, Susie and husband Lewis Ankeny, Ron and wife Loretta. The couple have 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
