A well-drilling rig rolled over Monday afternoon, May 1 shutting down the road between I-25 and State Road 187 at Las Palomas for hours.
First responders, State Police and the local commercial tow-truck company were called to the crash scene Monday afternoon to further detour traffic from the area and upright the rig that had rolled onto its driver’s side.
Due to I-25 on and off ramps at exit 74 traffic was being diverted to use the ramps at Las Palomas, however, the crash caused motorists to be further diverted to the north exit of 79 or south exit at mm 63 for more than four hours.
Phone calls to the New Mexico State Police to get information about the cause of the crash, as well as any injuries reported were not returned as of press time.
