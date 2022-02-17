In a 1:00 p.m. statement today, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted the mask mandate effective immediately. Any mask requirements or guidelines will now be up to local decision making. Individuals will have the option of wearing a mask, if they choose. The T-or-C Municipal School District stated that as a school district "we will continue to align with what the state’s Departments of Health and Public Education have in place (masks indoors are no longer required, but you may continue to wear one if you choose)."
With this decision at the state level, our school have already been notified that student and staff mask usage would be a personal or family choice. Students are NO LONGER REQUIRED to wear masks at our schools or school buses.
District Superintendent Channel Segura, in a communication with school principals and staff notified them that as of today, wearing facemasks was no longer a mandatory requirement, though anyone is still free to wear one if they choose. She further stated that, "It is my expectation that we treat each other with care and respect regardless if individuals choose to wear masks, or not."
Once again, the smiling faces of our children in school can be seen, appreciated and loved.
