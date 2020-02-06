(Courtesy Photo) By Laura Dow Manzano Christian School celebrated School Choice January 27-31. The goal of School Choice is simple: families find schools that work best for them so every student has the opportunity to be inspired, successful, and happy.
Private schools create an environment where your child can develop intellectually, emotionally, spiritually, and socially. Parents who value small class sizes, increased safety, a connected community and dedicated teachers find Manzano Christian School is both a good fit for their child and that it provides an optimal education experience. Every child is unique, and all children learn differently.
Research shows when parents are empowered to choose the education environments that they believe work best for their kids, students are more likely to succeed and graduate from high school. Manzano Christian School believes every child is unique and students thrive when they’re matched with learning environments that meet their individual needs.
Manzano Christian School offers Nationally Accredited Christian education from Kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as support services for home-school families. Manzano Christian School maintains small teacher to child ratios, individually paced curriculums, and support for homeschool families.
If you would like more information about this topic, contact Laura Dow at 575-894-5646 or email at Laura.dow@appletreeeducation.org.
