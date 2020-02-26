By Laura Dow
Manzano Christian School is helping adult learners complete an Alternative Diploma Program and open the door to success in career and higher education. The program takes into account their completed work from when they were in high school and experiences they have gained since high school, as well as planning for the future.
Upon hire, every AppleTree Educational Center staff member completes a personal Professional Development plan. The Professional Development plan looks different for everyone, and for some, the first step on the Professional Development Plan is to complete the Alternative Diploma Program, which Manzano Christian School helps facilitate. From there, employees begin working towards Associates, Bachelors, and even Masters degrees. This past year, Manzano has assisted three AppleTree staff members in achieving their educational goals.
Manzano Christian School offers Nationally Accredited Christian education from Kindergarten through 12th grade, as well as support services for homeschool families. Manzano Christian School maintains small teacher to child ratios, individually paced curriculums, and support for homeschool families.
If you would like more information about this topic, contact Laura Dow at 575.894.5646 or email at Laura.dow@appletreeeducation.org.
