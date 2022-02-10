40+ Mannequins, 40+ artists will showcase their creativity in a collaborative exhibit. Mannequin Mayhem will be a display of talent of the Truth or Consequences strong arts community.
Forty artists are busily creating unique art pieces from vintage store mannequins. The artists are engaged in creating their mannequins as we speak.
The community-wide events include: Mannequin Mayhem Unveiling Party at RioBravoFineArt Gallery during ArtHop, on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. Come join us!
The next event is the Mannequin Hunt. The Hunt starts Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company. The Mannequins will be distributed around town storefronts and displayed as part of community fun.
Our final event is Mannequin Mayhem Auction Party – ‘Breaking the Ice for the Historic IceHouse’ Fundraiser at RioBravoFineArts Gallery, where the individual mannequins will be auctioned off on Saturday, March 5 at 6 p.m. Let’s have some fun!
Artist proceeds from this event will go to RioBravoFineArt Gallery to support its efforts to develop the old historic IceHouse, as not only added gallery space, but also a venue for the community. RioBravoFineArt Gallery has long been a strong and vital supporter of the arts in Southern New Mexico, and this fundraiser is to acknowledge that support and assist the gallery in accomplishing its goal of not only developing added gallery space but also creating a community space.
The Mannequin Mayhem will benefit the historic IceHouse. The building adjacent to the gallery is an important part of the history of Truth or Consequences. The original IceHouse, once an ongoing concern before the days of modern refrigeration, is now a space of bare concrete walls and a network of steel beams, all open to the sky.
The current owner of the IceHouse, RioBravoFineArt Gallery, has long dreamt of the development of the IceHouse as a unique venue space that can be used for community gatherings, private events, and innovative art installations.
RioBravoFineArts Gallery is located at 110 N. Broadway, Truth or Consequences, NM. The Truth or Consequences Brewing Company is at 410 N. Broadway, Truth or Consequences, NM.
For more information, contact us @riobravofa@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.