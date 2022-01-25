Sierra Vista Hospital Governing Board members gathered for a regular meeting Tuesday, January 25 and first attended to updates regarding a recent rise in positive COVID test results. Chief Executive Officer Frank Corcoran said SVH was presently seeing near 29-percent of test results returned as positive for the month, noting this was a steady rise from 24-percent recorded in December and a lesser figure in November.
In response to increased positive cases among SVH staff members, the CEO said SVH recently instituted added restrictions on visitations. While assuring precautions remain in place to protect hospital staff and available services, Corcoran said he would be expecting the number of Omicron variant cases to soon begin leveling off, as has been observed in other communities.
The afternoon’s session included further reports from department staff regarding COVID testing procedures, a recent shortage of COVID antigen tests, the availability of Sotrovimab and a variety of other COVID-related issues.
•Board members once again received a positive financial report, highlighted by Chief Financial Officer Ming Huang’s assurance that SVH’s cash reserves were above $12 million, and expected to level out near $10 million in the coming months. This encouraging report prompted QHR Associate Vice President Scott Towle suggest board members begin focusing on better defining the hospital’s investment policies.
•While encountering a number of connection issues and concerns, board members were told 158 patients had been enrolled in SVH’s new ChartSpan program. This initiative provides followup telephone contact and treatment oversight for patients diagnosed with chronic illnesses.
•The afternoon’s session further included reports of ongoing efforts to bolster SVH’s staff and physician rosters, as well as steps to rekindle the hospital’s surgery and telemedicine programs.
