The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are looking for an unidentified man with a tattoo on his left hand and who wore a black hooded sweatshirt when he robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 28.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a dark complexion, approximately 5'3" to 5'5" tall, slim build, with an unidentified tattoo on his left hand. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black facemask, dark pants, and white shoes.
The suspect entered Bank of the West, 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue NE, at approximately 12:30 p.m. He presented a demand note to a teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect.
The suspect left the bank and possibly headed north on foot.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.
