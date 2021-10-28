The T-or-C Police Department (TCPD) is requesting the public's assistance in locating Robert Warren Bradley Ealy for his involvement in a hit and run crash at Third and Cedar on October 26. Ealy is described as being 34 years old, Six foot tall, weighing 175 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for felony charges of accident involving death or personal injury (great bodily injury), tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor reckless driving charge. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ealy is requested to contact the TCPD Central Dispatch at (575)894-7111 or call 911. Any information given can remain anonymous.
