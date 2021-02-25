US Marshals were attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Truth or Consequences on Wednesday, February 17 when they found themselves in a chase with their suspect.
T-or-C Police were assisting US Marshals in the 700 block of Marr, as they were looking for Patrick Fernandez, 36, who was wanted on charges of kidnapping, aggravated stalking, aggravated battery against a household member, and violating an order of protection.
Las Cruces police took a report of kidnapping on Feb. 13, on North Folk Road. Police also learned that Fernandez violated his terms of a domestic violence order and forcefully pulled a woman from her vehicle. Police report that they believed Fernandez dragged the woman to his Chevy Blazer and forced her to get in it and then left the area. Within a matter of a few days, investigators learned on February 16, Fernandez again violated the order of protection by sending the victim text messages.
According to the events of the evening as they were relayed to the city commission, officers were outside a residence where Fernandez was staying in Truth or Consequences. He snuck out of the home and into his vehicle, leaving the area. Police followed him through the downtown area, onto Broadway and eventually on to I-25 northbound. While never speeding, Fernandez eventually ran out of gas and stopped his vehicle on the side of the road. Inside the car he was found to have a woman and two small children.
Fernandez was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.