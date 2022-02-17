The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are seeking the public's assistance to identify the individual responsible for a bank robbery on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
At approximately 5:31 p.m., an unknown male entered First Financial Credit Union, 2700 San Mateo Blvd NE. The suspect presented a note to the teller demanding money from the bank. The robber received an undisclosed sum of money.
The suspect is described as a white male with long black hair, 45 to 50 years old, approximately 5’9” and weighing between 150 and 175 pounds. He was wearing eyeglasses, a white medical mask, dark long-sleeve dress shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.
This individual is suspected of robbing the same bank on January 20, and Bank of the West, 4221 San Mateo Blvd NE in Albuquerque, on January 31.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.
Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.
