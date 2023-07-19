Mugshot Andrew M

T-or-C Police have arrested a man who is believed to have beaten another man with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Coleman on Tuesday, July 18.

City police officers were called to the 200 block of Coleman, off of Caballo Road in reference to a report of a man that had been beaten with an ax. Before officers could arrive to the scene they learned the suspect had fled the area.

