T-or-C Police have arrested a man who is believed to have beaten another man with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of Coleman on Tuesday, July 18.
City police officers were called to the 200 block of Coleman, off of Caballo Road in reference to a report of a man that had been beaten with an ax. Before officers could arrive to the scene they learned the suspect had fled the area.
The victim was quickly treated by Sierra Vista Hospital ambulance and later flown to a nearby trauma center due to the extent of his injuries.
Meanwhile, T-or-C Police officers continued their investigation and search of the suspect. By Tuesday afternoon, officers were able to identify the suspect as Andrew J. Maldonado, of Las Cruces, and located him in the 4000 block of East Third. He has been charged with aggravated battery, tampering with evidence, both felonies.
T-or-C Police Chief Luis Tavizon indicated that no ax was found at the scene, and they were continuing their investigation into what deadly weapon was used in the beating of the victim. “The victim’s injuries are severe enough that we know it wasn’t done by just his hands,” Chief Tavizon said. He also indicated that Maldonado did not make any statements to police when taken into custody. It is believed that Maldonado and the victim did know one another, although it was not known to what extent.
As of press time Wednesday afternoon, the victim was still hospitalized in critical condition and Maldonado remained behind bars.
