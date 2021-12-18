Date Apt Fire.JPG

          Emergency personnel were dispatched to 801 Date St. about 3:00 am, Saturday, November 18 for a reported smell of smoke. When the T-or-C Volunteer Fire Department personnel arrived at the Date Street Apartments, the resident in apartment number five had to be rescued and treated by EMS personnel, before he could be transported to Sierra Vista Hospital.  The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office. More details will be released when they become available. 

