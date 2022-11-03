Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a speeding jeep on West Riverside Saturday night, October 22 just after 11 p.m. The Jeep did not have any headlights on, and upon seeing Sheriff’s Deputy Myers the driver turned them back on.
Deputy Myers attempted to stop the driver, however, he sped away and was eventually seen in the area of West Riverside and Wyona, again with lights off and speeding. A short chase ensued in the areas of Clancy, Charles, Daniels, through Foch and came to an abrupt stop when the driver slammed on his brakes at 323 West Riverside.
The driver, identified as Ryan Michael Vallejos, of 717 Carmen, Williamsburg, was taken into custody along with an unnamed passenger.
Through the course of the investigation it was determined hat Vallejos was the suspect in a targeted drive-by shooting in Williamsburg shortly prior to the traffic stop. T-or-C Police Officer Gonzales and Sgt. Blomquist continued their investigation and located evidence related to that shooting.
Vallejos now faces charges of shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, possession of a firearm prohibited, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
October 29th, not October 22
