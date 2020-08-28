An Elephant Butte man remains behind bars after he drove his truck into the Truth or Consequences Walmart in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 23. Two Walmart employees called 911 to report that a vehicle had crashed into the store shortly before 1 a.m.
Upon arrival T-or-C Police Officers Marin and Zavala noticed a vehicle had indeed been driven through the front entrance glass doors. Once inside the store, Officer Zavala found a blue Ford truck and a man pouring lighter fluid on the floor of the store. Officer Zavala explained how he got the man’s attention and asked what was going on. The man, later identified as Devon Schinagel, stated he was going to “burn the place down.”
The officer eventually got the lighter fluid from Schinagel placed him in handcuffs. Schinagel told Officer Zavala that he was in hell and claimed he was the devil. He later told the officer that he did not want to say anything else without speaking to a lawyer.
After watching surveillance footage from the store, Schinagel was observed driving through the doors of the store, and then turned left when he made it to the first aisle and drove to the second row at a slow rate of speed. He reportedly lighted and smoked something inside the cab of the truck, and then took off walking to the aisle where there was a display of lighter fluid. He was seen grabbing a package of lighters and opening them. Schinagel then began to soak the display with lighter fluid and walk away, leaving behind a trail of blood from a cut on his hand along with the lighter fluid.
The trail led back to his vehicle and that is when Officer Zavala approached him.
Schinagel faces charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon; attempt to commit arson and criminal property damage.
This is not Schinagel’s first encounter with the law. In April of 2011 he was arrested on charges of assault on a police officer, DUI, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were bound over to District Court and he entered into a plea agreement, being found guilty of aggravated DUI and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
In September 2014, Schinagel was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on a household member, false imprisonment, battery and criminal damage to property of a household member. He eventually entered into plea agreement in District Court in 2017, having pled no contest to false imprisonment and the remaining charges were dismissed. He was sentenced to unsupervised probation.
