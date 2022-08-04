Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputy Fulkerson responded to 15642 Highway 187 on July 30 regarding a motor vehicle crash on private property. Upon arriving at 15642 Highway 187, Deputy Fulkerson found a 2000 silver Chevrolet pickup truck stuck in a post hole.
Deputy Fulkerson found Brandon Gregory, 32, had stolen the vehicle in the early morning hours and had gotten stuck while trying to leave the property. Deputy Fulkerson also discovered that Gregory had stolen multiple tools and had them inside the stolen vehicle.
