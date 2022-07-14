JaramilloMarcus.tif

The Truth or Consequences Police Department arrested a local father on a felony charge of child abuse. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, around 8 p.m., Officer Zachary Zavala handled a report involving Marcus Jaramillo, 37, of T-or-C reporting he and his juvenile teenage son had been in a physical fight with each other. Through the investigation Officer Zavala spoke with Jaramillo, the teenage son, and other witnesses provided probable cause for Officer Zavala to obtain an arrest warrant for Jaramillo on a felony charge of child abuse. Jaramillo reportedly caused physical injuries to his teenage son that required medical attention. On July 7, Officers made contact with Jaramillo at his residence and they placed him under arrest on the outstanding arrest warrant. Mr. Jaramillo was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding warrant.

