TCPD Officers Vega and Jeffers were dispatched to the Pelican Spa–Pink Pelican hotel property, located at 302 S. Jones St., in reference to a male subject found inside a room. Property workers provided the officers with access into the room where they found a naked male subject underneath the mattress.
The subject was later identified as David Porter, age 32, of Truth or Consequences.
Porter explained to officers that there were people underneath the mattress and they were trapped.
Officers observed Porter creating a large hole in the mattress. They further learned from the man that he rented the adjacent room and early in the morning he heard voices coming from where he was located, so he entered that room through a window to help.
Officers confirmed that Porter had rented the adjacent room, but he was not authorized to enter the room where he was located.
Officers learned the damage caused by Porter exceeded $1,000. Due to the man being in pain, an ambulance was requested and he was transported to the Sierra Vista Hospital. Officer Vega drafted an arrest warrant for Porter for two felony charges of breaking and entering, and criminal damage to property over $1,000.
Early in the morning, before 5 a.m. on the following day, Officer Jeffers was dispatched to the hospital in reference to Porter damaging hospital property. Officer Jeffers made contact with Porter and detained him while the officer investigated the complaint. He learned that Porter had damaged a hospital bed and a paper towel dispenser, exceeding $1,000. Officer Jeffers also found a baggy containing a white crystal-like substance inside Porter’s wallet.
The officer field tested the substance and it presumably tested positive for methamphetamine. Porter was arrested and booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on two felony counts of criminal damage to property over $1,000 for the hospital damage, possession of a controlled substance, along with the outstanding arrest warrant from the earlier damage to the Pink Pelican property.
Additionally, Officer Jeffers filed an affidavit in the Sierra County Magistrate Court on Porter for him violating his court ordered conditions of release on a previously filed court case where one of his conditions was not to violate the law.
