Truth or Consequences Police were investigating a report of a domestic disturbance on Monday, Feb. 17 when they stumbled across a trio of people smoking in a vehicle. One-by-one, the three were asked about what was going on and one-by-one they all indicated they were just smoking a cigarette, despite a water pipe being in clear view.
The three were all checked and found to not have drugs on them and the owner of the vehicle, Clayton Wade Gowdy, 31, of T-or-C gave officers consent to search the car. The search proved fruitful for officers.
In the center console of the vehicle, officers located a plastic baggie with a small amount of meth and a piece of glass with rubber. They also located a case with another baggie with a large crystal rock substance, a digital scale, numerous jeweler’s baggies inside a bigger baggie. On Gowdy’s person officers found a large amount of currency and a stack of $20 bills in his wallet.
Gowdy did admit that the meth in the car was his and estimated he had around an “8 ball.” He told officers the drugs were for his personal use and usually lasted him about a week. He now faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
