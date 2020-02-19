A 19-year-old Elephant Butte man has been arrested after he threatened police and spit on them. Sheriff’s deputies were notified Feb. 10 of a man making threats to shoot police and possibly commit suicide.
Sierra County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Trejo relayed the details of the incident in charges to the Magistrate Court.
Once officers arrived to the area of Highway 51 and 77, near the Elephant Butte Dam lookout, the man, Dakota Roy French, began closing the distance on them yelling, “shoot me, shoot me.”
Once within about 30 yards French reportedly reached into his jacket as though he was going to pull something out. Sgt. Trejo deployed less lethal impact rounds into his abdomen. One round struck his hand. French reportedly fell to the ground and continued yelling profanities while continuing to reach his hand into his jacket. Lt. Baker then deployed a less lethal beanbag round at French, at which point French said, “ok, ok I’m done.”
During the time French was being detained, the report noted he refused to give police his hands and attempted to head butt Sgt. Apodaca in the face. French allegedly spit on officers multiple times and was eventually taken to the ground during the arrest. Police finally pulled French’s shirt over his face so he could no longer spit on them.
Due to his violent nature, French had to be shackled before being taken to Sierra Vista Hospital for medical clearance.
While placing him under arrest a bag of a crystal substance fell out of his jacket. That substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
French now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, and two counts of assault on a police officer.
