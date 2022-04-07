The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) arrested a local man after he admitted to officers that he swung a metal bat at a man, and then struck another man with his vehicle over a money dispute.
On Thursday, March 31, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of Third Avenue and Birch in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the male victim that had been struck by the vehicle sitting on the ground.
While investigating the crash scene, a red Pontiac vehicle arrived and officers made contact with Carlos Padilla, age 52, of Truth or Consequences. Padilla admitted that he was the person who hit the male victim. He explained that the male victim had borrowed money from him, and that he had observed the man walking and pulled over to speak to him.
Padilla said he was upset with the male victim over the money borrowing issue. He admitted to officers that he swung a metal baseball bat at the male victim, but missed. He then stated that the male victim began to walk away and that he took off in his vehicle in a hurry. Padilla said he did not mean to hurt the man, but he did intentionally want to hit the male victim with his vehicle.
Officers placed Padilla under arrest and he was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on felony charges included aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez at (575) 894-1204.
