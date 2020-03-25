Truth or Consequences Police served a search warrant in the village of Williamsburg Friday morning, March 20, after making a controlled buy from local resident, James Pollock.
The search warrant was obtained and served by the Truth or Consequence Police Department, in conjunction with the 7th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The warrant was obtained as a result of an thorough investigation initiated by the Truth or Consequences Police Department through a planned controlled purchase.
While officers were serving the search warrant they seized:
•Two individual jewelers baggies containing methamphetamine with a total gross weight of 3.0 mg.
•$336 dollars in cash
•74 fresh dried marijuana plants indicative of hydroponic growing, weighing approximately 5 lbs.
•Stolen firearms, power tools and tools from previously reported burglary cases.
Pollock, 35, faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, a second degree felony, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Pollock had pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance, felony shoplifting and receiving or transferring stolen firearms in February 2016. He was sentenced to 18 months for each charge, followed by one year of parole in September 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.