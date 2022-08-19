Gary Haynie.jpg

August 19, 2022- Truth or Consequences Police Officers arrested a local man after he assaulted a female resident with a knife over a dog complaint and hours after Officers had obtained an arrest warrant for the same man on an involuntary manslaughter charge regarding a 2020 death investigation.

On November 14, 2020, Officers opened an investigation into the death of Shad Harris, who was transported to a regional trauma center with blunt force trauma injuries that he sustained. Officers learned Mr. Harris had been involved in a prior physical altercation with Gary Haynie, age 32, of Truth or Consequences. In early August 2021, Chief Victor Rodriguez was contacted by the Mr. Harris’ family inquiring on the status of death investigation.

