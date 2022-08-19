August 19, 2022- Truth or Consequences Police Officers arrested a local man after he assaulted a female resident with a knife over a dog complaint and hours after Officers had obtained an arrest warrant for the same man on an involuntary manslaughter charge regarding a 2020 death investigation.
On November 14, 2020, Officers opened an investigation into the death of Shad Harris, who was transported to a regional trauma center with blunt force trauma injuries that he sustained. Officers learned Mr. Harris had been involved in a prior physical altercation with Gary Haynie, age 32, of Truth or Consequences. In early August 2021, Chief Victor Rodriguez was contacted by the Mr. Harris’ family inquiring on the status of death investigation.
Chief Rodriguez assigned Detective Ted Ontiveros and Lieutenant Donald Venable to follow up on the investigation. Detective Ontiveros and Lieutenant Venable were also assisted by District Attorney Investigator James Harrington, former Police Officer Anthony Zagorski, and former Detective Michael Lanford.
Between the interviews and statements, Officers gathered the following facts: an admission from Mr. Haynie that a physical altercation occurred between him and Mr. Harris on or about November 5, 2020, statements from Mr. Haynie that he knocked Mr. Harris out, Mr. Haynie having knowledge that Mr. Harris was seriously injured enough to cause Mr. Haynie to personally tell Mr. Harris to go to the hospital, but instead after the physical altercation Mr. Haynie assisted Mr. Harris into the bed of his pickup and drove Mr. Harris back to Mr. Harris’ apartment where Mr. Haynie had to assist Mr. Harris in opening the apartment’s door and Mr. Haynie left Mr. Harris on the bed with known injuries, and statements from Ms. Frankie Stewman who was present at the physical altercation that Mr. Haynie told her they should not call for emergency assistance including Mr. Haynie’s own admission that he should have probably called law enforcement to report the incident after it occurred.
After thoroughly reviewing the case file, executing search warrants, and conducting further interviews, Officers obtained probable cause to support a felony involuntary manslaughter charge against Mr. Haynie for causing the death of Mr. Harris in the commission of an unlawful act not amounting to a felony or by a lawful act committed in an unlawful manner or without due caution and circumspection, which act was such that an ordinary person would anticipate that death might occur under the circumstance.
An arrest warrant for involuntary manslaughter was obtained for Mr. Haynie on August 18, 2022. Within hours after the involuntary manslaughter arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Haynie, Sergeant Jaffee Blomquist and Officer Jude Vega responded to the 1200 block of Copper on a separate incident involving allegations that Mr. Haynie threatened a local female resident with a knife.
Officers located Mr. Haynie on South Broadway and he was in possession of a knife. While Officers spoke to Mr. Haynie, Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Mr. Haynie told Officers that while riding his bicycle on the street a dog got out of its yard and chased him, which made him upset. Officers learned of Mr. Haynie’s outstanding involuntary manslaughter arrest warrant and he was taken into custody.
Officers then spoke to the female resident who called police and she stated Mr. Haynie was yelling at them about her dog chasing him even though the female resident claimed her dog was barking within her fenced property. The female resident stated Mr. Haynie took an aggressive stance and he pulled a knife out of his backpack while stepping up toward her gate unprovoked as he yelled to her “go ahead and call the cops” placing the resident in fear of harm.
Officers booked Mr. Haynie into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding involuntary manslaughter warrant along with a new felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
For further information please contact: Chief Victor Rodriguez (575) 894-1204.
