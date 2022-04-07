The Truth or Consequences Police Department (TCPD) arrested a former male employee for extorting his former employer.
Officers this week arrested James Sheele, age 45, of Truth or Consequences on an outstanding felony warrant for extortion. In early September 2021, Lt. Venable handled an extortion complaint at the Anne Gibson Law Office, located in the 1500 block of North Date.
Ms. Gibson detailed how Mr. Sheele had sent her multiple email communications that contained extortion demands after his employment was terminated.
The case investigation was reviewed by another district attorney’s office, due to Ms. Gibson’s work as a local attorney in this judicial district.
Mr. Sheele was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the outstanding felony arrest warrant.
For further information contact Chief Victor Rodriguez at (575) 894-1204.
