An out-of-state visitor was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquors and/or drugs within the city, after a report of a hit and run crash.
On Sunday, February 27, just before 9 p.m., Truth or Consequences Police (TCPD) Sgt. Rafael Marin responded to a hit and run call on the 300 block of Pershing. Officers were able to locate the hit and run vehicle, a Chevrolet pickup truck. Sgt. Marin made contact with the male driver, Rommel Daes, age 46, of El Paso, TX.
During Sgt. Marin’s encounter with Daes, the officer observed an open alcoholic beverage container inside the pickup truck. He also observed Daes was showing signs of impairment to include the strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his person.
Daes denied consuming alcoholic beverages, denied being involved in a crash, and he refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests or submit to breath testing.
Sgt. Marin also located a firearm on Mr. Daes’ person. He placed the man under arrest for aggravated driving while under the influence, negligent use of a deadly weapon, open container, and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
Mr. Daes was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center on the above-mentioned charges.
For further information please contact: Chief Victor Rodriguez (575) 894-1204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.