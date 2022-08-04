Animal Control Officer Mary Ann DiGiacomo was conducting a dog running at large investigation on July 27 in the 200 block of North Cedar. The owner of the dog, Joseph Murray, 23, of Truth or Consequences refused to provide his full name and personal identifying information to Officer DiGiacomo, as she was going to issue him a citation.
TCPD Officer Carreon arrived on scene to assist ACO DiGiacomo, and Murray still refused to provide his full name. Officers Carreon and DiGiacomo left the location, and through further investigation Officer Carreon was able to obtain Murray’s personal identifying information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.