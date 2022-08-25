On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., Truth or Consequences Police Officers responded to an alleyway in the 1500 block of N. Date on the afternoon of Aug. 17 in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Vega made contact with a witness, who was an on-duty detention officer.
The witness described how they observed a male subject, later identified as Ruben Saenz, 32, of Truth or Consequences, kicking another male subject in the head several times.
The witness described how they heard screaming in the direction of the alleyway, and that they ran across the alley telling Saenz to stop. The witness told officers that Saenz responded saying the other man had stolen from him.
Officer Vega made contact with the man battered by Saenz. He observed serious injuries on the subject’s body to include disfigurement and lacerations. The battered man was transported to Sierra Vista Hospital for medical treatment.
Officer Vega obtained an arrest for Saenz for a single felony count of aggravated battery.
Saenz was arrested the morning of Aug. 22 on the outstanding arrest warrant and was booked into the Sierra County Detention Center.
“Vigilante acts will not be tolerated, and anyone taking matters into their own hands in violation of the law will be held accountable,” said TCPD Chief Rodriguez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.