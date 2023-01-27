What is to become of the property at 180 N. Date Street formerly home to the administrative offices of the T-or-C Municipal Schools before moving to their present 910 N. Date Street location, late in 2019 was in part settled in October 2021 when the decision was taken to tear the building down. The severely dilapidated condition of the building, the cost of repair, as well as asbestos mitigation, lead based paint, and other structural issues made rehab of that building too costly to be practical.

From a roof that had major issues, allowing leaks everywhere inside, too little actual office space, an interior in need of major repair and the environmental issues involving asbestos throughout the building, saving it for repurposing was never really a practical option.

The Only Limitation Is Your Imagination

