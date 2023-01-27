What is to become of the property at 180 N. Date Street formerly home to the administrative offices of the T-or-C Municipal Schools before moving to their present 910 N. Date Street location, late in 2019 was in part settled in October 2021 when the decision was taken to tear the building down. The severely dilapidated condition of the building, the cost of repair, as well as asbestos mitigation, lead based paint, and other structural issues made rehab of that building too costly to be practical.
From a roof that had major issues, allowing leaks everywhere inside, too little actual office space, an interior in need of major repair and the environmental issues involving asbestos throughout the building, saving it for repurposing was never really a practical option.
Soon there will be an open space where the building once stood. The building is fenced off, and demolition anticipated to be mostly completed by the end of February, with equipment in place and the building sealed off. Shortly before the end of the year, all the trees and other large growth on the property surrounding the building were trimmed and pruned, both for better access during the deconstruction of the building and to allow healthier fuller growth of the trees on the land once the building is gone. No, the trees are not being removed, simply given the chance to flourish and grown once again.
The entire demolition is fully funded through grants from the Public Schools Facilities Authority (PSFA), with no local money needed for the work. The grant also is funding the demolition of the building on third street, also owned by the school district that was in even a worse state of dilapidation.
Once all the work is completed, the schools will have two properties that can then be put to use in ways that are yet to be decided. The schools will be entertaining a wide range of options, from creating parklike green space, to use for future educational needs, particularly if the State of New Mexico mandates universal Pre-K education for all children through the public schools, which could require more classroom space.
The district will be examining their needs as well as awaiting any possible mandates passing in the current legislative session, now ongoing. With nothing yet decided for future use, the district will be examining all needs as well as welcoming public input and discussion regarding future use for these sites
