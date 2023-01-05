After scheduling issues forced the cancellation of their previous two monthly meetings, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board convened for their first regular meeting of 2023 Tuesday evening, January 3. The session’s highlight was no doubt the announcement by community services director OJ Hechler that planned improvements for Ralph Edwards Park would be moving forward in earnest over the coming months.

Emphasizing his pleasure in being able to deliver good news to the board and community members, Hechler said the long-anticipated construction of a new gazebo/pavilion had been fully approved. He said the approximate $213,000 legislative grant would also assure a complete renovation of restroom facilities adjacent to the park’s basketball courts, and told the advisory board that present efforts were centered on securing quotes and a contractor for the project. Although aiming to accomplish these upgrades as soon as might be possible, Hechler said the current goal would be to have the new structure and restroom improvements completed before the hot days of summer return. He also noted that the planned restroom upgrade would utilize the same tiling and fixtures installed in a recent restoration of the restroom adjacent to the skatepark, assuring a consistency for the facility. 

