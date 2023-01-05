After scheduling issues forced the cancellation of their previous two monthly meetings, members of the Truth or Consequences Parks and Recreation Advisory Board convened for their first regular meeting of 2023 Tuesday evening, January 3. The session’s highlight was no doubt the announcement by community services director OJ Hechler that planned improvements for Ralph Edwards Park would be moving forward in earnest over the coming months.
Emphasizing his pleasure in being able to deliver good news to the board and community members, Hechler said the long-anticipated construction of a new gazebo/pavilion had been fully approved. He said the approximate $213,000 legislative grant would also assure a complete renovation of restroom facilities adjacent to the park’s basketball courts, and told the advisory board that present efforts were centered on securing quotes and a contractor for the project. Although aiming to accomplish these upgrades as soon as might be possible, Hechler said the current goal would be to have the new structure and restroom improvements completed before the hot days of summer return. He also noted that the planned restroom upgrade would utilize the same tiling and fixtures installed in a recent restoration of the restroom adjacent to the skatepark, assuring a consistency for the facility.
While the realization of these two major improvements would alone be a good start to the new year, Hechler further announced the December 20 receipt of a letter confirming the award of an additional $449,000 to fund a full replacement of the park’s playground equipment. He told board members this revenue would also ensure the installation of a new exercise area, as well as provide for necessary engineering services to forward the planned future construction of a new skatepark.
Later in the session, during his regular report, Parks and Recreation Department Manager Sean Barnes said one of the projects his crew is currently focusing upon is a restoration of a stream feature, which once upon a time fed into the Ralph Edwards Park fishing pond from the adjacent “Apache Kitchen” rock structure. He expressed hope that the efforts would soon return the established stream bed into working order and pointed out how this inflow, in addition to the pond’s primary fountain, would provide broader options for maintenance and management of the pond.
Barnes further noted the recent acquisition of a $2,060 New Mexico Clean and Beautiful Grant and said some of this revenue would be utilized for the purchase of five new benches for Ralph Edwards Park. He told the advisory board that three of these benches would be installed at selected positions along the Rio Grande walking trail and said the other two would serve as additional seating adjacent to the park’s basketball courts.
In discussing past improvements, along with the new announcements and pending upgrades, board members expressed pleasure and excitement toward the facility’s future. Board vice chair David Dawdy suggested that when the upcoming additions are in place, city leaders should consider expending a small portion of lodgers’ tax revenue for the development of a brochure highlighting Ralph Edwards Park. Board members agreed, noting how the presence of such a family friendly facility would no doubt be attractive for future visitors and potential community residents.
GOLF BOARD MERGER SUPPORTED
Following through with efforts initiated last fall, Hechler presented board members with recommended revisions of a city ordinance, which would effectively merge the city’s long idle golf course advisory board into the parks and recreation advisory board.
Prior to recommending this change, parks and recreation board members recognized how the lack of sufficient volunteers had prevented the golf course advisory board from holding regular meetings and effectively overseeing activity at the facility.
After reviewing suggested revisions offered by Hechler during their October session, the parks and recreation advisory board agreed to move forward and directed him to formalize the proposal.
Outlining the final revisions, Hechler said the combined board would include eight members. He explained how this would include three non-voting members, the community services director, parks and recreation department manager and the golf course manager. The remaining five posts would be voting positions open to community volunteers and Hechler said efforts would be made to encourage participation from individuals associated with local golfing and/or disc golf activities.
Vice chair Dawdy said he felt the proposal would be a positive move and suggested city leaders should look toward the establishment of a local bus service, which could better connect community residents to the municipality’s numerous recreational facilities and assets.
With board members all expressing support, chairman Ingo Hoeppner accepted a motion to endorse the proposed ordinance revisions and to forward the measure to the city commission with a recommendation to approve. The motion was supported with an unanimous vote of the participating members.
•Parks department manager Barnes reported a successful repair of the Ralph Edwards Park restroom adjacent to the skatepark. He said the effort required installation of a new water line, which proved to be difficult, but told board members the facility was now open for the public.
•Barnes also reported the completion of another recent effort aimed at removing dead trees and attending to the “radical” trimming of other trees at the Louis Armijo Family Park and Sports Complex. He expressed hope this latter action would yield positive results and further acknowledged he was keeping a close eye out for signs of growth from ten new trees recently planted at the both the family park and Ralph Edwards Park.
•While enthusiastic about advancing the aforementioned projects and other initiatives, Barnes told board members he was looking to fill two vacant positions. With only four post allocated to the parks and recreation department, he noted how these vacancies stand as a true hindrance.
•During board reports, chairman Hoeppner relayed a request from numerous citizens for the city to provide facilities for dog owners to wash off pets that occasionally swim in and/or play along the Rio Grande. While Hechler expressed an immediate concern about a need to meter and properly charge for potential water use, he agreed that consideration could be given to vice chair Dowdy’s suggestion of a potential coin operated wash. Board members briefly discussed ideas in this regard and indicated they would likely return to the suggestion during upcoming sessions.
•Board secretary Jeni Neeley noted the successful removal of the non-functional BMX track at the entrance of the Louis Armijo Sports Park and questioned if there were any plans to utilize the space for another purpose. Barnes said no final plans were in place, but told board members his initial thoughts were leaning towards the potential installation of an obstacle course.
•In discussing development at the Louis Armijo Sports Park, Barnes told the board their next agenda would include discussion about the facility’s basketball courts. Noting how the courts have suffered from weathering and disuse, he recommended removal of the courts and suggested the space might best be utilized for additional parking. Barnes reminded the advisory board that the facility would be hosting a Little League district tournament this summer and after further pointing out existing parking concerns, said he felt the move could add 20 to 30 new parking spaces.
While supportive of the need for parking, board secretary Neeley suggested the court space might better be utilized for a safe-zone play area for children. She noted how children often accompany parents who participate in organized events and said the presence of a fenced area where they might safely play and be more effectively supervised would undoubtedly be welcomed.
Hechler and Barnes agreed the development of a safe play area was worthy of further consideration and board members indicated the issue would return for additional discussion.
•Recently appointed board members Alan Hanson Begg was on hand for the evening’s session, but his name did not appear on the evening’s agenda and he therefore refrained from actively participating in the session. Board secretary Neeley said she would assure his name would be included as a member of the board on the February meeting agenda, and Hanson Begg indicated he would look forward to fully participating at that session.
