MainStreet Truth or Consequences is excited to be collaborating with the Sierra County Arts Council and The Bountiful Alliance Recycling Committee to produce their fifth annual Recycled Art Show, scheduled for Nov. 4 through 16.
Money raised will go towards two scholarships: SCAT Cats who recently placed fifth in the North American NFC Envirothon, and the Jan Thedford Scholarship, which is given to a high school graduate who intends to pursue a career in the Environmental Sciences.
There will be a kickoff event on Nov. 4 and a prize for the Recycled Art People’s Choice to be presented at a closing event on Nov. 15, ‘America Recycles Day,’ which will be open to everyone.
Anyone can submit recycled artwork for this event, and we look forward to submissions from Hot Springs High School, which will also be shown at this event. There is a submission form that will need to be submitted available online at: www.torcmainstreet.org or from the Main Street office (410 Main Street).
DEFINITION OF RECYCLED ART FOR THIS SHOW
Recycled art should be predominantly made from left-over, discarded, or recycled materials, or from natural sources such as stones or plant or animal materials. A small percentage of materials may be new.
MainStreet is delighted to be collaborating with The Bountiful Alliance Recycling Committee, Sierra County Arts Council, the SCAT CATS and Hot Springs High School on this project.
“MainStreet T-or-C is excited to being part of the Recycled Art Show. It’s another way to showcase our talented artists while giving used and discarded materials a new life. We can't wait to see what the artists create!” –Linda DeMarino, Board President of MainStreet Truth or Consequences.
If you would like to donate to help the scholarships go further, drop off a check (made payable to The Bountiful Alliance) or cash at the MainStreet Truth or Consequences office, 410 Main Street/PO Box 1602, Truth or Consequences. If you have any queries about this event, contact Cathy Mears-Martin at director@torcmainstreet.org.
