MainStreet Truth or Consequences is excited to be collaborating with the Sierra County Arts Council and The Bountiful Alliance Recycling Committee to produce their fifth annual Recycled Art Show, scheduled for Nov. 4 through 16.

Money raised will go towards two scholarships: SCAT Cats who recently placed fifth in the North American NFC Envirothon, and the Jan Thedford Scholarship, which is given to a high school graduate who intends to pursue a career in the Environmental Sciences.

