MainStreet Truth or Consequences is thrilled to announce we were one of 13 communities awarded a Local Economic Assistance & Development Support (LEADS) grant.
The project is titled “E-commerce Education and Development to Promote Growth for Downtown Businesses” and will assist local business owners with e-commerce education and development through in person and online workshops.
The workshops will cover a range of topics including e-commerce basics, how to leverage free online platforms (such as Google My Business, Facebook, Instagram), building and/or maintaining websites, SEO optimization and the importance of analytics and live virtual sales events (benefits and why they are important).
Current statistics show 63% of shopping journeys start online, and according to reports by 2040, 95% of sales will occur online and we want to support our local businesses to help them grow their online presence.
These workshops are open to all businesses in Sierra County. To register go to www.torcmainstreet.org and look for the E-Commerce Project page.
"Businesses that do not conduct business online are limited to those who walk through their doors. This E-commerce training can help our local businesses open their doors to consumers all around the world." -Linda DeMarino, Board President of MainStreet Truth or Consequences.
MainStreet is delighted to be collaborating with the Chamber of Commerce on this project.
