MainStreet Truth or Consequences is excited to announce that they have been selected to receive a $5,000 grant from the New Mexico Resiliency Alliance for a business signage project.
This project, called ‘Here’s Your Sign!’ will utilize local artists and designers to develop store sign designs for local businesses. These signs will then be brought to life and installed for participating businesses in the MainStreet district.
Business signage is important; it is a cost-effective tool to market business brands, and it can draw people into stores. Good signage also helps alleviate the perception that buildings are vacant.
MainStreet Truth or Consequences asks any business owners and artists who would like to take part in this opportunity to review additional information, including rules and criteria, on our website www.torcmainstreet.org
MainStreet is delighted to be collaborating with the Sierra County Arts Council and the Chamber of Commerce on this project.
If you want to support this project and help it go further in the downtown district MainStreet has set up a Go Fund Me fundraiser, titled Here’s Your Sign Project, accessible from the MainStreet website. Alternatively, please send any checks to MainStreet Truth or Consequences. All donations are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.