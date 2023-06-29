327320742_1366211784181339_6039285906081812596_n.jpg

MainStreet Truth or Consequences is excited to announce that they have been selected to receive a $5,000 grant from the New Mexico Resiliency Alliance for a business signage project. 

This project, called ‘Here’s Your Sign!’ will utilize local artists and designers to develop store sign designs for local businesses. These signs will then be brought to life and installed for participating businesses in the MainStreet district.

