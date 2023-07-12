MainStreet Truth or Consequences is excited to announce that they will be organizing a litter pick-up event on World Clean Up Day, September 16th 2023.They hope to have over 50 residents take part in the litter pick this year and as well as organizing a trash clean up, they are asking any local artists or students to apply for the opportunity to paint one of six street garbage cans within the Downtown District.
To enter for the opportunity to put your stamp on the city, please go to our website (www.torcmainstreet.org) and complete the instructions listed. Along with information about yourself, you will also need to submit a rough draft of how you would like to paint the garbage can.
The opportunity to paint a trash can is open to all artists, students and residents in Truth or Consequences.MainStreet Truth or Consequences asks any artists who would like to take part in this opportunity to review additional information, including rules and criteria, on our website: www.torcmainstreet.org
MainStreet is delighted to be collaborating with the City of Truth or Consequences, The Recycling Committee, Sierra County Arts Council and the Chamber of Commerce on this project.“MainStreet looks to beautify the downtown by bringing awareness to the trash receptacles and by highlighting our amazing community of artists. This project is a Win-Win!” - Linda DeMarino, Board President of MainStreet Truth Or Consequences.
We are also looking for volunteers to help with the Litter Pick event and planning. If you would like to volunteer for this event, please contact Cathy Mears-Martin at director@torcmainstreet.org
