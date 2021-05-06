This Saturday, May 8, from 6 to 9 p.m., be sure to come downtown to score unique Mother’s Day gifts for your mother or those mothers you love. Be sure to follow safety guidelines, wear a mask and social distance, if you haven’t been vaccinated. While you're downtown, check out all the galleries and shops.
THE CENTER
Join the new owners of The Center (201 S. Foch) for their introduction to the city of Truth or Consequences at a pre-opening during Second Saturday Art Hop this weekend.
Art and Donna look forward to meeting neighbors and friends, and will have refreshments, snacks and entertainment by Nick and Lindsay Williams. Find out their plans for The Center and see art from featured artists including Carlis Chee, Rachel Houseman, and Lindsay D. Williams.
DESERT ARCHAIC
Desert Archaic (325 Broadway) is honoring mothers by featuring a Fine/Graphic Artist and Stay at Home Mama to two beautiful children, June Jewell and her show "Mama and Child”. As a recent transplant to T-or-C, June began painting portraits of mothers in the summer of 2018 while pregnant with her second human being. Starting with a self-portrait to celebrate Breastfeeding Awareness Month, others soon wanted their portraits done.
While June still paints other subjects, she tends to return to the Mother and Child theme, taking inspiration from her own relationships with her children, her mother, and the intimate, candid moments shared between other mothers and children. June's paintings and prints will be featured throughout the month. Check out her work as well as a unique collective of other local artists!
GALACTIC DIGS
Galactic Digs Gallery & Other Treasures (320 Broadway) presents the fantastical 3D work of found object artist Don Hallock showing this Art Hop, continuing through the month of May.
Savor Don's inventive creativity downtown, along with beautiful new works from weaver Barbara A. Morrow and painter William Riley. A fine collection of vintage art glass, murano glass and collectibles complement the lovely oil paintings of Lisabelle and iridescent aspects of Solomon Stone’s New Mexico landscape photography. Experience our retro vibe as TorC celebrates Second Saturday in the turquoise!
OTHER GREAT VENUES
RioBravoFineArt, at 110 N. Broadway, presents the Opening Reception for Rebecca Speakes’ show Quilts Reimagined.
"Trees" by Artists LyndaStar, Ester Moor and Ashley Rose will be at the Truth or Consequences Brewing Company, 410 Broadway.
Zia Gallery (415 Broadway) will also be open for the Second Saturday Art Hop. In addition to the works of the gallery’s dozen regular artists, the gallery currently has some new oil paintings by Robert Moore.
Listen for the street musicians as you make your way around downtown. It’s going to be a beautiful night! See you there!
