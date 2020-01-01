Luna McKenzie winner.jpg
Sierra County native McKenzie Luna won first place at the 2019 Arizona National Livestock Show Public Speaking Contest on December 31, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. McKenzie's presentation is a first person, informative speech on bees, which won her third place at the 2019 State FFA Convention; and she took first place at the 2019 4-H Conference. Her State 4-H win earned her the right to compete with the speech at the National Western Roundup with the prepared topic this coming week, January 9-12. McKenzie is the daughter of Donnie and Frances Luna of Cuchillo. In addition to being her 4-H Club President and on the Hot Springs FFA Officer Team, she is also the State 4-H Reporter.

