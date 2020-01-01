Sierra County native McKenzie Luna won first place at the 2019 Arizona National Livestock Show Public Speaking Contest on December 31, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. McKenzie's presentation is a first person, informative speech on bees, which won her third place at the 2019 State FFA Convention; and she took first place at the 2019 4-H Conference. Her State 4-H win earned her the right to compete with the speech at the National Western Roundup with the prepared topic this coming week, January 9-12. McKenzie is the daughter of Donnie and Frances Luna of Cuchillo. In addition to being her 4-H Club President and on the Hot Springs FFA Officer Team, she is also the State 4-H Reporter.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:12:18 AM
Sunset: 05:13:21 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNW @ 15mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Mainly clear. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:28 AM
Sunset: 05:14:06 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 4mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:37 AM
Sunset: 05:14:52 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:43 AM
Sunset: 05:15:40 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:48 AM
Sunset: 05:16:28 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: N @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:51 AM
Sunset: 05:17:17 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:12:53 AM
Sunset: 05:18:08 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.