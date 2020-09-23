With a 3-to-1 majority vote Wednesday morning, September 23, the Truth or Consequences City Commission approved the appointment of current Sierra County Commissioner and former city commissioner Frances Luna to fill the board position vacated by last month’s resignation of then mayor pro-tem Brendan Tolley.
The board’s decision was rendered after hearing statements from Luna and three other citizen applicants for the vacant post.
Wednesday’s commission meeting further included final approval of a near $700,000 grant/loan agreement for water system upgrades, as well as applications for funding to address rehabilitation of the Cantrell flood control dam and effluent irrigation system.
The only other significant action item saw commissioners unanimously endorsed a third funding application, which if approved would allow the city to begin a phased replacement program for aging water meters throughout the community. It was noted that current plans would utilize similar technology as the AMI electric metering system presently being transitioned into service.
During regular reports, city manager Morris Madrid said changes in COVID-19 health restrictions would soon permit a limited reopening of the municipal swimming pool. In this regard, he said efforts are now underway to secure necessary staff and to ensure effective disinfection procedures for the facility. The city manager said an announcement regarding the limited pool schedule would be forthcoming in the weeks ahead.
